(Dan Hill introduced the use of facial coding in market
research. He is the author of four books, including
"Emotionomics." The opinions expressed here are his own.)
July 29 I expected disgust - and its first
cousin contempt - to be the most frequent emotions on Donald
Trump's mug as he announced his campaign for the 2016 Republican
presidential nomination. After all, disgust would make perfect
sense. It's an emotion in keeping with Trump's repeated comments
about the current state of America as something that smells and
tastes bad - if not literally, then at least metaphorically.
But what caught me by surprise was how often sadness appears
on Trump's face. For a guy who's as rich as he is, it's striking
how being a winner in the "pursuit of happiness" doesn't seem to
factor into Trump's emotional profile. It is this sadness, which
appeared roughly a quarter of the time during his campaign
kick-off event, that sets Trump apart from most other
presidential candidates.
Trump does display the classic forms of disgust - one's nose
wrinkles or upper lip curls, as if protecting the mouth from a
poisonous substance. This was not all that surprising, given
that disgust is about rejection. News flash: Trump rejects how
the United States is being run by its professional politicians.
OK, so how about anger? Trump does show plenty of it. Anger
constituted nearly a third of his emoting during his
announcement. A slightly more toned-down version of Trump was on
display the other day in the candidate's Laredo press
conference, with skepticism (smiles accompanying lacerating
remarks) being more prevalent than anger. Nonetheless, on a
day-by-day basis on the campaign trail, Trump's become the
Howard Beale of U.S. presidential politics.
Remember the classic 1976 movie "Network"? Peter Finch
played Beale, the esteemed, longtime anchor of the UBS Evening
News, who regains strong ratings after he galvanizes the country
by exhorting viewers to open their windows and shout "I'm mad as
hell, and I'm not going to take this anymore!"
Anger is an aggressive emotion, rooted in the impulse to
strike out at those viewed as unfairly blocking progress.
Senator John McCain (R-Ariz.), a former amateur boxer while at
the Naval Academy, hit out at Trump by calling the crowd at his
anti-immigration rally in Phoenix "crazies." Emotions are
contagious.
In a classic case of tit-for-tat revenge, Trump insisted
that McCain is "not a war hero." Trump said McCain was only
deemed "a war hero because he was captured. I like people who
weren't captured."
Trump's ensuing non-apology involved his labeling McCain
"yet another all-talk, no-action politician who spends too much
time on television." (Irony may not be Trump's long suit, given
that he is a reality-show TV star most famous for the line
"You're fired!")
But I digress. Anger isn't what distinguishes Trump in the
wild, wooly and overcrowded Republican field this election
cycle. Tough-talking New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, for
example, shows every bit as much anger as Trump. Yet Christie is
now overshadowed by the Atlantic City casino owner.
Instead, it's sadness that is Trump's particular forte. That
emotion is evident twice over.
First, Trump almost never smiles except to employ
skepticism. It's like Pixar's new film Inside Out, which
animates a little girl's five core emotions - joy, anger,
disgust, fear and sadness. Kill off joy (or happiness), and you
begin to get the picture when it comes to Trump. I've facially
coded all the announced launches for the new crop of
presidential candidates to get a feel for how the candidates
compare emotionally, and nobody is as negative as Trump.
Second, nearly a quarter of all Trump's emoting at his
kick-off event in Trump Tower involved sadness. This was also
true as Trump stood waiting for the mayor of Laredo, Texas, to
surrender the microphone to him on Thursday. Sometimes it
manifests itself in Trump lowering his eyes. Other times,
sadness is revealed, along with other emotions, as Trump knits
together his lowered eyebrows or raises his chin to form an
upside-down smile.
Of those two facial expressions, the former doesn't really
present the essence of Trump the grumpy politician. Like the
underfunded McCain of the 2000 election cycle, Trump's running
his campaign less like a brow-knitting, focused candidate and
more like a free-wheeling, off-the-cuff,
let's-let-the-press-serve-as-my-campaign-staff kind of
impresario.
The eyes-shut, blind-to-who-he-insults version of Trump is a
good runner-up for being the tell-tale look that best describes
and explains Trump as apprentice candidate. Fully a seventh of
his emoting in the Trump Tower was of this variety.
But it's Trump's upside-down smile that gets my vote when it
comes to emotionally encapsulating the version of Trump now on
the campaign trail. Trump's a pouter. Like in that old Lesley
Gore song "It's My Party and I'll Cry if I Want to," he expects
to get his way, and when he doesn't, he wants to spoil the
party. Just as an emotionally arrested child might.
This is all of a piece with Trump's passionate campaign
persona. That's his appeal. He "cares" - even if it's quite
possible that what he cares about most is the Trump brand.
Maybe he's disappointed at not simply being crowned king. Or
maybe he really is disappointed about how "stupid" everybody
else is in the country except for himself - and the supporters
who adore him.
This candidacy can't end well. Trump's annoyingly annoyed,
and happy to be sad. A supposedly badly floundering United
States, Trump insists, needs equally badly the genius only he
can bring to the White House. That's the apparent, underlying
emotional storyline here.
But the businessman in Trump should realize that what people
buy most of all is happiness and the hope of future happiness.
In Trump's newest, on-the-stump reality show those emotions are
missing in action.
(Dan Hill)