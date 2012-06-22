June 22 Hilliard Lyons, the Louisville, Kentucky-based brokerage firm, said on Friday it added a team of veteran advisers from Scott & Stringfellow who managed $350 million in client assets.

Advisers David Kirby and Kathy Lester moved to the 158-year-old firm on Friday from Scott & Stringfellow, the Richmond, Virginia-based investment banking and brokerage subsidiary of BB&T Corporation.

Kirby, a nearly two-decade industry veteran, had been with Scott & Stringfellow since 2004.

Both advisers joined Hilliard Lyons as financial consultants and senior vice presidents. They are based in Charleston, West Virginia.

Hilliard Lyons, founded in 1854, currently has 70 branches in 12 states cross the United States. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)