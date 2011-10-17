* Kentucky firm aims to convert stock jockeys to planners

By Jed Horowitz

Oct 17 Hilliard Lyons, a 157-year-old brokerage firm based in Louisville, Kentucky, is pushing a program to convert its traditional brokers into broader financial planners -- and charging them for the experience.

Few people in the wealth management industry would disagree with Hilliard Lyons Chief Executive James Allen that the transactional approach to client management has been overtaken by technology.

Investors have quick and virtually free access to investment ideas online. They can execute trades cheaply either online or through brokers. That leaves consultation and advice as the glue for keeping in touch with clients and selling them products and services.

J.J.B. Hilliard, W.L. Lyons, as it is formally known, is reviving a class it first offered to its brokers in 2003 to train them in the consultative approach. Graduates are bestowed the title "Chartered Wealth Advisor." The general approach has been copied at other firms, with one exception. Hilliard Lyons is charging advisers $2,500 to participate.

"People take things more seriously if they have a personal investment in it," said Allen, adding that the firm still pays for more than half of the CWA training.

It costs about $6,000 to train an adviser as a CWA. He said the requirement weeds out advisers who aren't serious about the long-term value of a consultative approach.

About 40 of the firm's top 80 advisers took the first class and have served as ambassadors for the wealth management model, preaching about happier clients, sales of new products such as life insurance, annuities and estate-planning services, and more face time to sell a growing array of alternative investment classes.

Yet many of the firm's 400 advisers, who on average are in their 50s, continue to resist.

"It doesn't happen overnight, it demands persistence," Allen said. He has no plans to offer higher payouts or other incentives to convince advisers to participate.

The CEO wouldn't say how many advisers have the designation but estimated that almost 45 percent of the firm's branch revenue now comes from fee-based accounts rather than commissions, a sign brokers are adopting an advisory approach -- with or without the training.

LUKEWARM ENDORSEMENT

Hilliard, which in 2008 was sold by PNC Financial to the firm's employees and to Houchens Industries, might get stronger buy-in if it paid for the program, competitors say.

"Any company with a long-term view of a fiduciary standard would want to incent advisers by reimbursing them for successful completion," said Paul Auslander, an independent registered investment adviser in Orlando, Florida, who is president-elect of the Financial Planning Association.

Advisers at broker-dealers, which typically retain more than half of the fees and commissions brokers produce, expect a range of free training and marketing services.

"I certainly wouldn't do it unless it was reimbursed somehow," said a veteran adviser at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, the biggest firm by number of advisers. "My business card already calls me 'Vice President-Wealth Management.' It cost me nothing and I did nothing to get it."

Morgan Stanley offers several other titles that can be used after completing training courses. They include Financial Planning Specialist, Senior Portfolio Manager and Family Wealth Director.

Auslander questioned why firms that claim commitment to holistic planning wouldn't simply encourage studying to become a Certified Financial Planner, a designation he calls the gold standard. Hilliard Lyons also supports the CFP and Chartered Financial Analyst designations, Allen said, and reimburses some study costs for advisers who take the exams.

A CFP applicant must have at least three years of planning experience, take education courses, submit to background checks and pass an exam that has a failure rate of about 44 percent. The exam costs $595, and the annual certification fee is $325.

"Titles that are generated internally at companies don't necessarily reflect a person's abilities to provide financial services," said Dan Drummond, a spokesman for the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards that administers the CFP program.

WEALTH AFICIONADOS

Morgan Stanley has a training program for the CFP exams, with more than 400 advisers scheduled to take the November exam, a spokeswoman said.

Edward Jones, a Hilliard competitor with more than 1,000 one- and two-person offices spread across the U.S., has made "solutions-based relational advice" a key component of its strategic plan and incorporates financial planning modules for products into its brokers' workstations, said Brett Campbell, a partner and member of the company's management committee.

Edward Jones has not created its own designation for wealth management aficionados but reimburses tuition to advisers who become CFPs or Accredited Asset Management Specialists through the College for Financial Planning, Campbell said.

Allen said Edward Jones and other rivals who are moving toward a consultative approach share the same general goals as Hilliard. Among them, increasing per-broker productivity at a time when it is harder to recruit young brokers and positioning brokers to be more responsive to clients' needs.

"We need to assimilate a client's total needs," Allen said. "They won't listen if you're just peddling stocks."

(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Jennifer Merritt and Walden Siew)