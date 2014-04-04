BRIEF-LXB Retail Props Plc announces disposal of land interests at Ayr
* Says sale proceeds of 3.356 mln pounds have been received by company
April 4 Hillshire Brands Co on Friday said it will close its Florence, Alabama, plant, the site of its breakfast sandwich and breakfast sausage cooking operations, and cut roughly 1,100 jobs by Dec. 30.
The 242,000-square-foot facility, which was built in the 1940s, did not meet its efficiency and long-term profitability targets, Hillshire said in a regulatory filing.
Closure-related costs are expected to total about $34.4 million, including severance, depreciation and other items.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Says sale proceeds of 3.356 mln pounds have been received by company
TOKYO, March 16 Japanese stocks eked out small gains in choppy trade on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked U.S. interest rates, but signalled no pick-up in the pace of tightening.
* Proposes dividend of 1.60 eur/shr vs Rtrs poll avg 1.54 eur