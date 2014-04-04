April 4 Hillshire Brands Co on Friday said it will close its Florence, Alabama, plant, the site of its breakfast sandwich and breakfast sausage cooking operations, and cut roughly 1,100 jobs by Dec. 30.

The 242,000-square-foot facility, which was built in the 1940s, did not meet its efficiency and long-term profitability targets, Hillshire said in a regulatory filing.

Closure-related costs are expected to total about $34.4 million, including severance, depreciation and other items.

