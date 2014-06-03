BRIEF-Automotive Properties REIT agrees to acquire Go Auto Dealership property for $8.0 mln
March 17 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
June 3 Hillshire Brands Co said it would "provide information" to bidders Pilgrim's Pride Corp and Tyson Foods Inc and conduct talks with both parties.
Tyson Foods and Pilgrim's Pride made separate offers last week to buy Hillshire, the maker of Jimmy Dean and Hillshire sausages. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
March 17 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
* About $13.0 million of bank debt will be repaid in connection with sale and company will record a book loss of about $4.0 million in Q1 2017
* America First Multifamily Investors announces the sale of Northern View, an MF property