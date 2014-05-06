May 6 Hillshire Brands Co reported
better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by strong sales
of Jimmy Dean products including breakfast sandwiches.
Shares of the packaged meat company, formerly the food
business of Sara Lee Corp, rose 4 percent in premarket trading.
The company's sales rose 3.4 percent to $955 million as it
raised prices to offset higher meat costs.
Net income from continuing operations was $42 million, or 35
cents per share, in the third quarter ended March 29, little
changed from a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 46 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 36 cents per
share on sales of $939 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore and Lisa Baertlein
in Los Angeles; Editing by Don Sebastian)