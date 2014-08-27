BRIEF-AMC Reaches Agreement with National CineMedia
* National Cinemedia- NCM and AMC reach agreement allowing amc to comply with DOJ’s final order on carmike merger
WASHINGTON Aug 27 Tyson Foods Inc has won U.S. antitrust approval for its purchase of Hillshire Brands Company, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.
The companies agreed to sell Heinold Hog Markets to win approval for the $8.5 billion deal, the department said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler)
March 10 Toronto-based insurance group Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd said it would increase the cash component of its offer to buy Allied World Assurance Company Holdings AG by $18 per share.
March 10 Eduardo Vivas, an executive in charge of shaping one of LinkedIn's biggest revenue generators, plans to leave, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.