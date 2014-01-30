Jan 30 Hillshire Brands Co topped
analysts' expectations in the second quarter as the maker of
Jimmy Dean sausages and Ball Park hot dogs raised prices to
offset higher commodity costs.
Late last year, Hillshire was one of the first food
companies to say that cases of a virus deadly to piglets were
growing and it was increasing its prices to take into account
higher costs tied to the outbreak.
Hillshire said it saw "significantly higher" input cost
inflation through the rest of this year and expects its
second-half gross margin to be relatively consistent with the
first six months as it implements more price rises.
The company said its reported operating income rose to $116
million, or 91 cents a share in the second quarter ended Dec.
28, from $99 million, or 47 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 66 cents a share, beating the
analysts' average estimate of 50 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The porcine epidemic diarrhea virus, or PEDv, is incurable
and causes diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration in pigs, killing
as many as 80 percent of the piglets that contract it. It
already has reduced U.S. supplies of hogs.