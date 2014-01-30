Jan 30 Hillshire Brands Co topped analysts' expectations in the second quarter as the maker of Jimmy Dean sausages and Ball Park hot dogs raised prices to offset higher commodity costs.

Late last year, Hillshire was one of the first food companies to say that cases of a virus deadly to piglets were growing and it was increasing its prices to take into account higher costs tied to the outbreak.

Hillshire said it saw "significantly higher" input cost inflation through the rest of this year and expects its second-half gross margin to be relatively consistent with the first six months as it implements more price rises.

The company said its reported operating income rose to $116 million, or 91 cents a share in the second quarter ended Dec. 28, from $99 million, or 47 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 66 cents a share, beating the analysts' average estimate of 50 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The porcine epidemic diarrhea virus, or PEDv, is incurable and causes diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration in pigs, killing as many as 80 percent of the piglets that contract it. It already has reduced U.S. supplies of hogs.