BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Jan 31 Hillshire Brands Co reported sharply lower quarterly net earnings on Thursday, hurt by the loss of discontinued operations.
The maker of Hillshire Farm lunch meat and Jimmy Dean sausage said net income was $65 million, or 53 cents per share, in the fiscal second quarter, ended on December 29, down from $469 million, or $3.94 per share, a year earlier, when the company was much larger and called Sara Lee.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.