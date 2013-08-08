By Martinne Geller
Aug 8 Hillshire Brands Co forecast
earnings for its new fiscal year below Wall Street estimates as
the newly independent meat company faces higher commodity costs
and intense competition.
Hillshire uses a range of meats, including pork, turkey and
beef to make its Hillshire Farm lunch meat, Jimmy Dean sausages
and Ball Park hot dogs. It faces higher prices for sows.
But the company's ability to raise its prices to fully
offset the inflation may be limited by aggressive discounting
from competitors, particularly in corn dogs and lunch meat, it
said on Thursday.
Adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2014 should be flat
to down in the mid-single-digits in percentage terms from the
$1.72 per share Hillshire earned in fiscal 2013, ended June 29.
Analysts, on average, expected 2014 earnings of $1.78 per share.
The company, formerly known as Sara Lee, spun off its
international coffee and tea business in June 2012 into D.E
Master Blenders 1753 NV and changed its name to
Hillshire Brands.
It considered fiscal 2013 as a transitional year as it
strengthened its advertising and new products.
In the fourth quarter, operating income fell 23 percent due
to a 2 percent decline in sales and planned investments in
marketing and new items.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were 26 cents per share,
topping the analysts' average estimate by a penny, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income fell to $41 million, or 33 cents per share, from
$599 million, or $5.02 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales were off 2 percent to $962 million, below
analysts' expectations of $979.7 million.
The company raised its quarterly dividend to 17.5 cents per
share from 12.5 cents, and said it plans to buy back about $200
million worth of stock over the next two fiscal years.
Hillshire shares were down 0.1 percent at $33.80 on the New
York Stock Exchange.