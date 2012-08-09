Aug 9 Hillshire Brands Co forecast flat
sales for the new fiscal year, and said operating segment income
would be flat to down due to investments in marketing and
innovation.
The maker of Ball Park hot dogs, Jimmy Dean sausages and
Hillshire Farm lunch meat reported net sales of $4.09 billion
for fiscal 2012, which ended on June 30.
Hillshire Brands, which became an independent company in
June, did not report earnings for the fourth quarter or full
year, due to the need to restate historical results to reflect
accounting irregularities at discontinued operations.
(Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)