GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks firm ahead of U.S. jobs, dollar hits 7-week high vs yen
* Crude bounces from multi-month lows but glut concerns persist
Aug 7 Hilton Worldwide Inc has selected banks to lead an initial public offering, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Hilton, owned by Blackstone Group LP, has selected Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley to lead the deal.
Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Blackstone declined to comment. Hilton, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley could not be immediately reached for comment.
TOKYO, March 10 Japan's Nikkei share average closed at its highest since December 2015 on Friday as exporters benefitted from the dollar hitting a six-week high against the yen, while investors waited for a U.S. jobs report that could pave the way for a rate hike as early as next week.
March 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 22.3 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: A judge on Thursday ordered legal representatives of thousands of shareholders suing Royal Bank of Scotland over a 12 billion pound ($15 billion) cash call to prove they have insurance to meet the hefty risks of a trial. * BP: Motorists will be able to fill up their gas tanks at about 1,500 new BP service stations the oil m