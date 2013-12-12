Dec 12 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc , the world's largest hotel operator, rose 7 percent in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Thursday.

Shares opened at $21.30 after Blackstone Group LP company raised over $2.3 billion in the year's second-biggest IPO.

Hilton shares priced at $20 on Wednesday night, within the expected range of $18 to $21. The company priced 117.6 million shares.