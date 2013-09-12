Sept 12 Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Inc, backed by Blackstone Group LP, filed for an initial public offering of up to $1.25 billion.

Reuters reported in August that the private equity group was preparing to bring one of the largest leveraged buyouts back to the stock market.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.