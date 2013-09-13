By Natalie Wright
| NEW YORK, Sept 13
Hilton Worldwide Inc
is launching a $5.85 billion credit at a bank
meeting at 10 a.m. EST September 17 in New York City, sources
told Thompson Reuters LPC. Proceeds will refinance existing debt
in advance of Hilton's initial public offering.
Deutsche Bank is lead left on the loans, with Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman
Sachs to the right. The new loan will consist of an $850
million, five-year term loan B-1 and a $5 billion, seven-year
term loan B-2.
The TLB-2 will amortize at the standard 1 percent. The loans
will carry 101 soft call protection for six months. The borrower
on the credit is Hilton Worldwide Finance LLC, sources added.
Hilton expects to raise $1.25 billion from its initial
public offering. Prior to the IPO, Hilton plans to enter into a
refinancing credit consisting of the new term loans and a new
senior secured revolving credit facility, according to a
September 12 SEC filing.
New senior notes, a commercial mortgage-backed securities
loan at Hilton's domestic subsidiaries, and a new bank loan
backed by Hilton's Waldorf-Astoria New York property will also
be part of the refinancing package.
Borrowing under Hilton's revolving non-recourse timeshare
notes credit facility will also be used to repay certain debt,
the filing said.
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
and Morgan Stanley are joint book-running managers for the IPO.
Hilton Worldwide serves 125 million guests annually at hotel
brands including Waldorf Astoria, Hampton Inn, Conrad,
Doubletree, and Embassy Suites.
In October 2007 Hilton was acquired by affiliates of The
Blackstone Group. That transaction was financed with $20.6
billion of mortgage and mezzanine debt and approximately $5.7
billion of equity invested by the Blackstone Group.