Feb 18 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc,
the owner of Conrad and Waldorf Astoria hotel brands, reported a
7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, as increased business
travel drove up occupancy at most of its properties.
Revenue rose to $2.83 billion in the fourth quarter ended
Dec. 31 from $2.64 billion a year earlier.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $158
million, or 16 cents per share, from $26 million, or 3 cents per
share.
On an adjusted basis, Hilton earned 17 cents per share.
Hilton's fourth-quarter 2013 profit was adjusted for $306
million of pre-tax general, administrative and other expense,
and $23 million of pre-tax interest expense, offset by a pre-tax
gain on debt extinguishment of $229 million and an $87 million
income tax benefit.
