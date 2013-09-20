By Natalie Wright
| NEW YORK, Sept 20
NEW YORK, Sept 20 Hilton Worldwide Inc
finalized tranche sizes on its new $8.6 billion
credit backing a refinancing ahead of its initial public
offering, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.
The new credit will now include a $7.6 billion single
tranche, seven-year term loan B-2, running alongside $1.5
billion in unsecured notes.
Previously, the company planned an $850 million, five-year
term loan B-1, a $1.25 billion senior note issuance, and a $2
billion unsecured note issuance, in addition to a $5 billion,
seven-year term loan B-2. The term loan B-1 and the senior note
issuance have been eliminated. A $1 billion revolver rounds out
the refinancing package.
Price talk on the TLB-2 is now LIB+300, with a 1 percent
Libor floor at 99-99.5. Pricing includes a 25bp step-down after
the completion of Hilton's IPO, and a 25bp step-down when net
first-lien leverage is below 3.85 times.
The loan will carry 101 soft call protection for six months,
and will amortize at the standard 1 percent.
Previously, the TLB-2 was guided at LIB+325-350, with a 1
percent Libor floor and an OID of 99. The TLB-2 will be
covenant-lite.
Deutsche Bank is lead left on the loans, with Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan,
and Wells Fargo to the right. Books close at the end of today,
and pricing is expected on Monday.
Corporate family ratings are B1/BB-, while secured ratings
are Ba3/BB, and unsecured ratings are B3/B. The borrower on the
credit is Hilton Worldwide Finance, LLC, sources added. Hilton
expects to raise $1.25 billion from its initial public offering.
A commercial mortgage-backed securities loan at Hilton's
domestic subsidiaries, and a new bank loan backed by Hilton's
Waldorf-Astoria New York property will also be part of the
refinancing package.
Hilton Worldwide serves 125 million guests annually at hotel
brands including Waldorf Astoria, Hampton Inn, Conrad,
Doubletree, and Embassy Suites.
In October 2007 Hilton was acquired by affiliates of The
Blackstone Group. That transaction was financed with $20.6
billion of mortgage and mezzanine debt and approximately $5.7
billion of equity invested by the Blackstone Group.