Sept 26 Hilton Worldwide Holdings said
on Saturday it was investigating claims that hackers had
compromised registers in gift shops and restaurants at a large
number of Hilton Hotel and franchise properties across the
United States.
Cyber-security blogger Brian Krebs said in a post on Friday
that Visa Inc had sent confidential alerts to financial
organizations warning of a breach at a business between April 21
and July 27.
Sources at five different banks have determined that the
cards in the alert had all been used at Hilton, Krebs said. The
report said several unnamed financial industry sources told
Krebs that the incident may still be ongoing and could date back
as far as November 2014.
"Unfortunately the possibility of fraudulent credit card
activity is all too common for every company in today's
marketplace," a Hilton spokesman said in a statement. "We take
any potential issue very seriously, and we are looking into this
matter."
The spokesman declined to elaborate on the statement.
Krebs, who broke the news of a massive 2013 breach at Target
Corp a day before the company announced it, said the
cards had been used at the McLean, Virginia-based company's
flagship Hilton locations as well as Embassy Suites,
Doubletree, Hampton Inn and Suites, and the upscale Waldorf
Astoria Hotels & Resorts.
