BRIEF-Cellcom Israel wins MOC approval for deal with Electra
* Cellcom israel ltd says MOC approval for network sharing and hosting agreement with electra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc's quarterly profit nearly quadrupled as increased business and leisure travel drove up occupancy and room rates.
The world's largest hotel operator said its net income attributable to shareholders rose to $123 million, or 12 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $34 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 13 cents per share.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $2.36 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
March 17 Private equity firm KKR and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec agreed to buy USI Insurance Services from Onex Corp in a deal valuing the insurance brokerage at $4.3 billion.
* Co and affiliates agreed to sell usi insurance services to an affiliate of kkr & co. l.p. And cdpq