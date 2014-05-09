May 9 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc's quarterly profit nearly quadrupled as increased business and leisure travel drove up occupancy and room rates.

The world's largest hotel operator said its net income attributable to shareholders rose to $123 million, or 12 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $34 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 13 cents per share.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $2.36 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)