April 29 Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc reported a 22 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher room rates and increased occupancy.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $150 million, or 15 cents per share, in the first quarter ending March 31, from $123 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 12 cents per share.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $2.60 billion. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
