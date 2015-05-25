Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
NEW YORK May 24 Hilton Worldwide Holdings shares could rise another 25 percent over the next year due to its expansion drive and rising room revenue, according to Barron's financial newspaper.
Hilton, which posted higher-than-expected quarterly revenue, also plans to introduce a dividend during the second half, which could lure institutional investors, the newspaper said in an article dated May 25.
Shares could also get a boost if the company spins off some hotels into a real estate investment trust, the article added.
Hilton shares have risen 12 percent this year. Barron's said they could rise further as the company expects 5-7 percent growth in revenue per available room for the full year.
Wes Golladay of RBC Capital Markets expects the stock could rise to as much as $37, the article said. Hilton shares ended last week at $29.35.
Earnings per share could also hit $1.03 in 2016 from this year's expectations of 83 cents, Barron's added, citing unnamed analysts. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
