* FY2011 pretax profit rises 10 pct to 24.5 mln stg
* FY2011 rev rises 14 pct to 981 mln stg
* Final dividend of 8 pence per share
* FY2011 production volume up 6 pct
March 29 British meat packing firm Hilton Food
Group's full-year pretax profit rose 10 percent partly
helped by production at its new facility in Denmark.
The company, which generates over three-fourths of its
revenue outside the United Kingdom, raised its final dividend by
8 percent to 8 pence per share.
Hilton Food, whose clients include food retailers like Tesco
and Ahold, said it would continue to grow in
2012 despite constrained consumer spending and high prices for
meat and commodities in Europe.
Pretax profit grew 10 percent to 24.5 million pounds ($38.83
million) from 22.2 million pounds a year ago.
Revenue rose 13.6 percent to 981.3 million pounds.
Production volume grew 6 percent in 2011, with 77 percent of
production outside the UK.
The company said the robotic store order picking facility
for Danish retailer Coop Danmark A/S was scheduled to start in
the second quarter.
The Cambridgeshire, Britain-based company's shares, which
gained over 12 percent in the last one year, closed at 295 pence
on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.6309 British pounds)
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)