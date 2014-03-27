Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
March 27 Hilton Food Group Plc :
* FY revenue rose 9.1 pct to 1.12 bln stg
* Final dividend 9.1 pence per share
* Revenue growth of 9.1 pct, with increases in UK, Denmark and Holland
* FY operating profit of 25.8 mln stg (2012: 26.0 mln stg)
* Net income in 2013 at 17.8 mln stg was 1.4 pct higher than in 2012 (17.6 mln stg)
* During 2014 material capital expenditure will be incurred at facilities in Huntingdon which will enable planned UK volume increases for Tesco
* CEO says capital expenditure over this period has totalled over 165 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.