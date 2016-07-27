BRIEF-Silicom reports Q4 revenue $28.3 million
* Silicom reports all-time record revenues for Q4 & full year 2016
July 27 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc reported a 48 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher room rates and occupancy at its hotels.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $239 million, or 24 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $161 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 25 cents per share.
Revenue rose 4.4 pct to $3.05 billion. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
LONDON, Jan 30 Shares fell in Europe and Asia on Monday and the dollar dipped against the safe-haven yen after immigration curbs introduced by Donald Trump added an extra layer of uncertainty to the economic impact of the new U.S. president's policies.
* Commerce Union Bancshares Inc announces planned retirement of William R. (Ron) DeBerry as chairman and CEO