SEOUL Dec 16 Citi was picked to advise on the sale of a controlling stake in electronics retailer Himart, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

A spokesman at Eugene Corp, one of the three shareholders, declined to comment.

South Korea's retail giant, Lotte Shopping, said on Monday it might consider bidding for the electronics retailer. (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Jungyoun Park; Editing by Ken Wills)