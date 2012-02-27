SEOUL Feb 27 South Korea's Eugene Corp
said it might need to reschedule the bidding for
electronics retailer Hi-Mart, of which it is the top
shareholder, after news the firm was facing an investigation by
prosecutors.
A spokesman at Eugene said, however, that shareholders were
still willing to sell their controlling stake, worth about $900
million. Initial bids were originally due this week.
An official at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office confirmed it
raided Hi-Mart's headquarters on Saturday as part of a probe
into alleged embezzlement and tax evasion by senior executives.
Shares in Hi-Mart tumbled by the intraday limit of 15
percent on Monday.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)