SEOUL Feb 27 South Korea's Eugene Corp said it might need to reschedule the bidding for electronics retailer Hi-Mart, of which it is the top shareholder, after news the firm was facing an investigation by prosecutors.

A spokesman at Eugene said, however, that shareholders were still willing to sell their controlling stake, worth about $900 million. Initial bids were originally due this week.

An official at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office confirmed it raided Hi-Mart's headquarters on Saturday as part of a probe into alleged embezzlement and tax evasion by senior executives.

Shares in Hi-Mart tumbled by the intraday limit of 15 percent on Monday. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)