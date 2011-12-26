SEOUL Dec 26 South Korean convenience
store and supermarket chain operator GS Retail said
it would consider whether to bid for a controlling stake in
electronics retailer Himart if it gets an invitation
from the seller.
"We will start the review process after getting an
investment proposal," GS Retail's chief executive told Yonhap
Infomax, adding that it was natural that GS was interested in
Himart.
The remarks were confirmed by the company's media official.
Citi was picked to manage the sale of the top three
shareholders' combined stake worth around 1 trillion won ($869
million) in Himart.
($1 = 1150.2000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)