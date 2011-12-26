SEOUL Dec 26 South Korean convenience store and supermarket chain operator GS Retail said it would consider whether to bid for a controlling stake in electronics retailer Himart if it gets an invitation from the seller.

"We will start the review process after getting an investment proposal," GS Retail's chief executive told Yonhap Infomax, adding that it was natural that GS was interested in Himart.

The remarks were confirmed by the company's media official.

Citi was picked to manage the sale of the top three shareholders' combined stake worth around 1 trillion won ($869 million) in Himart. ($1 = 1150.2000 Korean won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)