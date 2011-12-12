SEOUL Dec 12 South Korea's Lotte Shopping said on Monday it might consider bidding for electronics retailer Himart.

"(Lotte) expects to look into whether to join the bidding or not when the sale is underway," the key unit of retail giant Lotte Group said in a regulatory filing.

Reports that Lotte was planning to bid for the firm drove shares in Himart up as much as 8 percent on Monday. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)