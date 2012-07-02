SEOUL, July 3 South Korean private equity fund
MBK Partners, which had been chosen as preferred bidder for a
controlling stake in electronic retailer Hi-mart,
has given up its bid because of share price falls and high price
premiums, local media MoneyToday said on Tuesday.
Hi-mart shareholders including Eugene Corp and
Hi-mart Chairman Sun Jong-koo have put up a combined stake of
65.25 percent for sale, worth 744.6 billion Korean won ($650
million) as of the market's close on Monday.
An official at MBK Partners was not immediately available
for comment.
($1 = 1146.0500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard
Pullin)