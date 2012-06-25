* MBK Partners bid as high as $1.1 bln-report
* Lotte, Eugene, Hi-mart stocks tumble on disappointment
* MBK bid could be backed with institutional money-report
(Adds background, details)
By Joyce Lee and Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, June 25 South Korean private equity fund
MBK Partners has been chosen as preferred bidder for a
controlling stake in electronics retailer in Hi-mart Co Ltd
, with local media putting the bid value as high as
1.25 trillion korean won ($1.1 billion).
Hi-Mart's largest shareholder Eugene Corp and
two other shareholders had put a combined 65.3 percent stake in
the company for sale. The auction, which earlier ran into
headwinds when Hi-mart chief executive Sun Jong-koo and others
were charged with embezzlement of $228 million, had also
attracted a bid from Lotte Shopping, which local
media had tipped as a front runner.
MBK's successful bid could make it among Asia's top three
private equity deals this year. Hi-Mart did not disclose the bid
value in a regulatory filing announcing the preferred bidder.
Shares in Hi-mart, Lotte and Eugene all tumbled on the news.
Eugene closed 9 percent down, while Hi-mart fell 7.4 percent
as some investors had favoured an acquisition by South Korean
retailer Lotte. Lotte shares fell 3.9 percent on disappointment
that the company failed to win the auction.
South Korea's main KOSPI share index was down 1.2
percent on the day.
South Korean media reported that a significant part of the
money backing MBK's bid could come from domestic pension funds,
insurers and other financial institutions.
The combined shareholding of Eugene Corp, Sun Jong-koo, HI
Consortium Investment Co Ltd, and private equity fund H&Q Asia
Pacific that was put up for sale was worth 853.4 billion Korean
won ($737.6 million) as of Friday's closing price.
($1 = 1156.9750 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Joonhee Yu; Writing by Stephen
Aldred; Editing by Denny Thomas and Elaine Hardcastle)