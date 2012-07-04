BRIEF-Energy Capital Partners III reports 14.9 pct stake in Dynegy
* Energy Capital Partners Iii Llc reports 14.9 percent stake in Dynegy Inc as of Feb 7 - sec filing Source text- http://bit.ly/2lssYeH Further company coverage:
SEOUL, July 4 Hi-mart Co, South Korea's biggest electronics retailer, said on Wednesday that its top shareholders have selected retailer Lotte Shopping Co as the preferred bidder for a controlling stake in Hi-mart.
Hi-mart said on Tuesday that shareholders had rejected a request by private equity firm MBK Partners to extend its exclusive negotiating rights to buy the stake, re-opening the door to rival bidder Lotte.
A source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that MBK walked away from the auction after it found a worse-than-expected deterioration in the business.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Sun Basket Inc files to say it raised about $15 million in financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l21I5W)
* FILES TO SAY IT RAISED ABOUT $12.5 MILLION IN FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2kGEYEO)