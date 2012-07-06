SEOUL, July 6 South Korea's Eugene Corp said in a regulatory filing Friday it has sold its stake in Hi-mart Co Ltd for 655.6 billion Korean won ($577.6 million).

A spokesman for Lotte Group confirmed that Eugene had made the sale to Lotte Shopping Co Ltd.

Major shareholders of Hi-mart picked Lotte as preferred bidder to buy the 65.3 percent stake in South Korea's largest electronic retailer on Wednesday, after private equity fund MBK Partners walked away from the sale earlier this week.

($1 = 1135.0750 Korean won) (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)