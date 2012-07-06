By Joyce Lee and Stephen Aldred
| SEOUL, July 6
SEOUL, July 6 South Korea's Lotte Shopping Co
Ltd said it had signed a deal to buy a controlling
stake in electronics retailer Hi-mart Co Ltd for
1.25 trillion Korean won ($1.1 billion), bringing an end to a
process that had been disrupted by an embezzlement scandal
involving Hi-mart's chief executive.
Hi-mart said in a separate filing on Friday that its three
largest shareholders including Eugene Corp had
agreed to sell a combined 65.3 percent stake in South Korea's
largest electronic retailer to Lotte.
Lotte was picked on Wednesday as the preferred bidder to
acquire the stake after Korea-based private equity fund MBK
Partners walked away from the deal.
Founded in 1987, Hi-mart operates about 290 stores,
controlling 35 percent of the market, ahead of Samsung Digital
Plaza. Lotte and Hi-mart can achieve economies of scale using
Lotte's multiple retail channels and its position as South
Korea's largest department store operator, analysts say.
Eugene shares rose 3.33 percent as of 0400 GMT, while
Hi-mart edged down 0.34 percent. Lotte Shopping declined 2
percent.
Shares in Hi-mart closed 11 percent higher on Wednesday when
Lotte was announced as preferred bidder.
Hi-mart's stock had previously lost as much as a fifth of
its value after bidding closed on June 20, which would have made
it tough for MBK to sell the deal to its investors.
Private equity funds like MBK, one of Asia's top home-grown
funds, mark their assets to their investors in portfolios, and
MBK would have booked a large immediate loss on the Hi-mart
deal.
The fund also found a worse-than-expected deterioration in
the business on entering exclusive talks, a source previously
told Reuters.
Hi-mart shares were suspended in April and the sale brought
to a halt when Hi-mart's chief executive, Sun Jong-koo, and
others were charged by prosecutors for neglecting their duties
and embezzlement totalling $228 million. Trading resumed on May
2.
Citigroup was lead manager for the deal. Goldman Sachs
advised Lotte on the sale.
($1 = 1135.0750 Korean won)
(Reporting By Joyce Lee and Stephen Aldred; Editing by Ryan
Woo)