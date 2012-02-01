* Korean retail groups eye $890 mln Hi-Mart stake
* Hi-Mart shares up 7 pct, Shinsegae lost 3.1 pct
By Ju-min Park
SEOUL, Feb 1 South Korean retail groups
Shinsegae Co Ltd, GS Retail and Lotte
Group are considering bidding for a controlling stake worth
about $890 million in electronics retailer Hi-Mart Co Ltd
.
A day before the first round of bidding, Shinsegae and GS
Retail confirmed their possible separate bids via regulatory
filings, but did not elaborate.
An official at Lotte Group, parent of Lotte
Shopping Co Ltd, said the company was considering
its own takeover bid for the country's largest electronics
retailer after receiving an invitation.
Letters of intent for a combined 57.6 percent stake in
Hi-Mart worth about 1 trillion won ($890.19 million) are due on
Thursday.
The top three shareholders of Himart, including Eugene Corp
, have appointed Citigroup Inc to advise on the
sale.
Hi-mart shares, which debuted on the main KOSPI market in
June last year, ended up 7 percent compared with the broader
market's 0.2 percent gain.
Meanwhile, Shinsegae dropped 3.1 percent.
Hi-Mart, which has 301 branches nationwide, recorded a 209
billion won operating profit for the third quarter, according to
a recent regulatory filing.
($1 = 1123.3500 Korean won)
