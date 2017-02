July 22 Taiwanese chipmaker Himax Technologies Inc said Google Inc will take a 6.3 percent stake in one of its units with an option to increase the stake to about 15 percent.

Himax said the investment in Himax Display Inc will help it fund the production of silicon chips and modules used in devices such as Google Glass.

With this investment, Google will join Intel's Intel Capital Corp as a core shareholder of the chipmaker.