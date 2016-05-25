UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 25 Himiko Co Ltd :
* Says a Japan-based company has purchased 7,172,535 shares of the company through take over bid during the period from March 22 to May 24
* Says purchase price was 2,059 yen per share
* As a result, the Japan-based company became the top shareholder of the company with 98.7 percent voting rights (7,172,535 shares), up from 0 percent
* RISA PARTNERS, the parent company of the Japan-based company, became the new parent company of Himiko
* Says the previous top shareholder holds no voting rights in Himiko, down from 34.5 percent (2,506,050 shares)
* Says Osamu Shibata, the second major shareholders, holds no voting rights in Himiko, down from 57.2 percent (4,158,020 shares)
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/wVJiFC
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources