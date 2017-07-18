FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 18, 2017 / 10:20 AM / a day ago

India's Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit rises 9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Ltd reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales from its personal care segment.

Profit rose to 12.83 billion rupees ($199.45 million) in its first quarter ended June 30, from 11.74 billion rupees a year earlier, the maker of products ranging from the Lakmé cosmetics to Lipton tea said on Tuesday. bit.ly/2u4vVFI

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of 11.74 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from sale of products rose about 5 percent to 90.94 billion rupees, while revenue from its personal care segment, which includes brands such as Fair & Lovely, increased 3.5 percent. ($1 = 64.3275 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

