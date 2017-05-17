May 17 Hindustan Unilever Ltd, maker of products ranging from Lakmé cosmetics to BRU coffee, reported a 6.2 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong sales of its Pears and Dove products.

Net profit rose to 11.83 billion rupees ($184.57 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with 11.14 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday. (bit.ly/2rpZEWs)

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated a profit of 10.80 billion rupees on average.

Revenue from the company's personal care segment, which houses brands such as Vaseline and Pond's, rose about 8 percent to 40.75 billion rupees. ($1 = 64.0950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)