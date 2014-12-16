(Corrects paragraph 1 and 5 to remove reference to CBI closure
MUMBAI Dec 16 An Indian court asked for further
investigation into an illegal coalfield allocation case
involving Hindalco Industries on Tuesday, while
hearing an earlier report from the federal police that said the
probe was likely to be closed.
Hindalco shares fell as much as 7.4 percent after the court
order and closed down 5.5 percent at 144.75 Indian rupees ($2)
in a Mumbai market that was down 1.97 percent.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in August it
was likely to close the case against Hindalco's billionaire
chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and former bureaucrat P.C. Parakh
in relation to a coal block allocated to the firm in 2005.
"As the matter is between the CBI and the Court, and also
subjudice, it is inappropriate for us to comment," Hindalco said
in a statement.
The court has also asked for a statement from former Prime
Minister Manmohan Singh, who was responsible for the coal
portfolio in 2005.
Singh's Congress party suffered its worst defeat in polls
that were concluded in May this year.
Special CBI judge Bharat Parashar has asked for statements
of the then coal minister and other officials to be recorded, a
lawyer involved in the case said. The lawyer requested anonymity
as he was not authorized to speak to the media.
A CBI spokeswoman said the agency was yet to receive the
court order and that the CBI would comply with it.
The CBI has been investigating whether there were
irregularities in allocating a coalfield to Hindalco and two
other companies in a scandal dubbed as "Coalgate."
The scam surfaced after an auditor's report in 2012
questioned the government's practice of awarding coal mining
concessions to companies without competitive bidding.
India's top court in September scrapped all but four of 218
coal blocks allocated by the government over the past two
decades.
"Whatever the trial court has directed will have to be first
considered and evaluated and seen in the context of the Supreme
Court order before a formal reaction can be articulated,"
Congress leader Manish Tewari told Reuters.
($1 = 63.5250 Indian rupees)
