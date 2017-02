Nov 10 Three months ended Sept 30

(versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated)

Net profit 5.03 vs 4.34

Net sales 62.20 vs 58.03

NOTE: Hindalco Industries Ltd , part of the diversified Aditya Birla group, is India's largest aluminium producer. It also produces copper.

The above results are on standalone basis.

A Reuters poll of nine brokerages had forecast quarterly net profit of 5.28 billion rupees on net sales of 62.35 billion. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra in MUMBAI)