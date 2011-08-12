(Adds details)
* Q1 net profit 6.44 bln rupees vs forecast of 7.1 bln
rupees
* Commodity prices rose, output slowed
* Q1 sales and oper revenue 60.31 bln rupees vs 51.78 bln
rupees last year
* Copper output down compared to last year
MUMBAI, Aug 12 India's Hindalco Industries
said on Friday consolidated net profit for the fiscal
first quarter rose almost 21 percent, as improved efficiency at
the non-ferrous metals producer offset rising inflation and
input costs.
India's largest aluminium producer, part of the
$30 billion diversified Aditya Birla group, saw its results come
in below market estimates during the April-June period on high
global commodity prices and a slowdown in output.
Hindalco said aluminium production was flat
compared to the previous year, at 140,387 metric
tonnes. Copper production in the quarter fell 4.1 percent from
last year to 73,192 metric tonnes due to a shutdown at one of
the firm's smelters.
The company, which gets 40 percent of its Indian revenue
from aluminium, is trebling capacity in the country to 1.9
million tonnes by 2013 at a cost of about $5 billion.
Aluminium prices have risen 6 percent this year due to a
weaker dollar and strong demand from rapid growth in developing
economies such as China and India.
Hindalco said in May it would raise debt of about
80 billion rupees ($1.76 billion) for an alumina smelter and
captive power plant in the eastern state of Orissa.
The company reported net profit of 6.44 billion rupees
($141.8 million) for the quarter to ended in June
compared with a consolidated net profit of 5.34 billion rupees
($117.6 million) a year ago.
Net sales and operating revenue rose 16.5 percent to 60.31
billion rupees in the first quarter.
A poll of nine brokerages had estimated net profit for the
quarter at 7.1 billion rupees.
Its U.S. unit Novelis this week reported net
profit of $62 million in the fiscal first quarter on a 23
percent rise in sales to $3.1 billion.
Shares in the company fell 4.5 percent to 150.20 rupees on
Friday, in a Mumbai market down 1.3 percent.
($1 = 45.415 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Writing by Henry Foy; Editing by
Jui Chakravorty)