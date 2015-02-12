MUMBAI Feb 12 Indian aluminium and copper
producer Hindalco Industries Ltd on Thursday posted a
7.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher volumes
and realisations in both businesses.
Net income for the quarter ended Dec. 31, Hindalco's fiscal
third, rose to 3.59 billion rupees ($57.52 million) from 3.34
billion rupees a year earlier, the flagship company of the
Aditya Birla conglomerate said in a statement.
Net sales rose 17.6 percent in the quarter to 84.72 billion
rupees.
Analysts, on average, expected the company to post a net
profit of 4.47 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
The company said while coal availability was impacting the
pace of ramp-up in its new aluminium projects, it was looking
for a faster resolution after the upcoming coal auctions.
Hindalco shares were trading up 1 percent, while the broader
Mumbai market was down 0.23 in afternoon trade on Thursday.
($1 = 62.4125 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)