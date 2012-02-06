MUMBAI Feb 6 Hindustan Unilever, the Indian unit of Anglo-Dutch Unilever Plc , beat market forecasts with an 18 percent jump in quarterly net profit, sending its shares up nearly 2 percent.

The largest Indian household products and consumer goods maker said on Monday its net profit rose to 7.54 billion rupees ($154.86 million) for the fiscal third quarter ended Dec. 31 from 6.38 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of 7.1 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 48.6900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Ted Kerr)