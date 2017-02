MUMBAI Oct 31 Hindustan Unilever , the Indian unit of Anglo-Dutch Unilever Plc (UNc.AS) beat forecasts and posted a 21 percent jump in quarterly net profit, sending its shares over 4 percent up.

The largest Indian household products and consumer goods maker said on Monday net profit rose to 6.9 billion rupees ($141.4 million) for the fiscal second quarter ended September from 5.7 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts, on average, expected net profit of 5.8 billion rupees, according to a Reuters forecast compiled by several brokerage estimates.

($1=48.71 rupees) (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)