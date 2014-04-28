MUMBAI, April 28 Hindustan Unilever Ltd
said on Monday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 11 percent
year-on-year, beating analyst estimates even as its sales lagged
estimates.
The Indian unit of Anglo-Dutch Unilever Plc
made a net profit of 8.7 billion rupees ($143.4
million) for the quarter ending March 31, compared with a profit
of 7.87 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier.
Sales at India's largest manufacturer of household products
and consumer goods rose 8.9 percent to 69.4 billion rupees,
lower than estimates.
Analysts had expected a net profit of 8.5 billion rupees and
net sales of 70 billion rupees for the quarter, according to
Thomson Reuters Starmine Estimates.
($1 = 60.6550 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)