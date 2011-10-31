(Adds details, comments, background, share price)

* Q2 net profit at 6.9 bln rupees vs forecast of 5.84 bln

* Q2 net sales at 55.2 bln rupees vs 53.7 bln forecast

* Profit boosted by price hikes, volume growth

* Shares jump over 8 percent, touch life high

By Nandita Bose

MUMBAI, Oct 31 Hindustan Unilever , India's largest consumer goods maker, posted a 21 percent growth in its quarterly profit helped by price hikes and better-than-expected volume growth, pushing its shares up nearly 8 percent to its lifetime high on Monday.

However, the maker of brands such as Dove soap, Clinic shampoo and Closeup toothpaste said rupee depreciation posed a challenge even as competitive pressures and input cost inflation showed little signs of easing in the near-term, with input prices rising by 25-40 percent from a year ago.

"Price growth was a larger component relative to volume growth especially in categories like soaps and detergents," Chief Financial Officer R. Sridhar said in an earnings conference call.

The firm's soaps and detergents business which grew ahead of other product categories, registered a strong growth of 21.8 percent, largely led by pricing growth.

Demand for consumer goods in Asia's third-largest economy and the world's second-most populous nation, is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years from annual industry sales of $76 billion now as incomes rise.

The company, the Indian arm of Anglo-Dutch conglomerate Unilever Plc (UNc.AS), said net profit rose 21 percent to 6.9 billion rupees ($141.4 million) for the fiscal second quarter ended September from 5.7 billion rupees a year ago.

The company, which counts the Indian units of Procter & Gamble and Colgate-Palmolive as rivals, beat a Reuters consensus net profit forecast of 5.84 billion rupees.

Shares in Hindustan Lever, which have risen 20 percent since the start of the year compared to a 14 percent drop in the main index , ended up 7.05 percent at 375.8 rupees in a weak Mumbai market.

Raw material costs, which remained high on year with cost of goods sold rising 340 basis points during the quarter, showed some tapering off sequentially pushing its operating profit margins up by 150 basis points.

Net sales of the firm, which the market values at $15.5 billion, grew 18 percent to 55.2 billion rupees, above a Reuters forecast of 53.7 billion rupees. Sales at the home and personal care segment grew 20.5 percent, while its foods business grew 17 percent.

The Indian arm of Unilever also said its advertising and promotional expenditure, at 11.8 percent of sales, would be maintained at competitive levels.

"Compared to June quarter this quarter spends were higher but compared to a year ago it is lower than 200 basis points," Sridhar said.

The company also said brand investment were stepped up in personal products, beverages and packaged foods while spends in soaps and detergents were recalibrated in line with industry trends.

Hindustan Unilever also announced a tie-up with Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd , for distribution of telecom products leveraging HUL's distribution network in rural markets in India.

"It is not a profit sharing model but for the services we provide there is a certain commission or fee that we will receive," Sridhar said, without sharing any financial details. ($1=48.84 rupees) (Reporting by Nandita Bose)