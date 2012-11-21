Fidelity puts British boardroom paymasters on notice
LONDON, Feb 16 Fidelity International, one of the biggest investors in British companies, has proposed making powerful remuneration committee heads more accountable to shareholders.
NEW DELHI Nov 21 The Indian government will sell a 4 percent stake in state-run Hindustan Copper Ltd through an auction of shares on Friday, the official in charge of the government's divestment programme said on Wednesday.
The 4 percent stake is valued at nearly 9 billion rupees ($163 million) at current market price, but New Delhi is expected to offer shares at a discount to the market price to lure investors.
The federal cabinet approved the sale of 9.5 percent in Hindustan Copper in September. Mohd. Haleem Khan, secretary at the department of divestment, said the stake sale on Friday would be the first step.
The government owns 99.59 percent of Hindustan Copper.
New Delhi plans to sell stakes in miner NMDC Ltd and explorer Oil India before Dec. 20, Khan old reporters.
The government aims to raise 300 billion rupees ($5.5 billion) through share sales in state-run companies in the current fiscal year that ends next March, but has thus far drawn a blank as weak market conditions have deterred public issues or auctions.
LONDON, Feb 16 Top AstraZeneca shareholder Woodford Investment Management said on Wednesday it had added to its stake in the pharmaceutical firm and was confident in its growth outlook.
ZURICH, Feb 16 Wealthy clients in 2016 pulled out almost $30 billion of untaxed assets from three of the world's biggest private banks, UBS, Credit Suisse and Julius Baer, taking advantage of government programmes letting them pay tax on undeclared money.