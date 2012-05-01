MUMBAI May 1 Hindustan Unilever, the Indian unit of Anglo-Dutch Unilever Plc , beat market forecasts with a 21 percent jump in quarterly net profit.

The largest Indian household products and consumer goods maker said on Tuesday its net profit rose to 6.87 billion rupees ($130.4 million) for the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31 from 5.69 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of 6.63 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 52.70 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by)