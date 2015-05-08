Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
May 8 Hindustan Unilever Ltd, the Indian unit of Anglo-Dutch consumer group Unilever Plc , reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as shoppers bought more of its soaps, shampoos and other domestic products.
The company said on Friday its standalone net profit for the quarter ended March 31 was 10.18 billion rupees ($159.14 million), compared with 8.72 billion rupees a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 9.67 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Hindustan Unilever sells Lux soap, Lipton tea and Dove through thousands of mom-and-pop shops as well as big retailers across the country. Sales at the company are widely seen as an indicator of consumer demand in the country.
($1 = 63.9700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.