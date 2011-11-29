* Risk of repeat surgery higher with metal-on-metal hip
* Preliminary results suggest doubling of risk
* FDA-sponsored report looked at studies, data registries
Nov 29 Modern, all-metal hip implants appear no
more effective than traditional implants and may be less safe,
according to a new report, a finding that could hurt orthopedic
companies that make the devices and accelerate lawsuits.
The report, published on Tuesday in the British Medical
Journal, found that patients who received so-called
metal-on-metal implants were more likely to require repeat
surgery than those who received traditional implants.
Every year, more than 700,000 joint replacements are
performed in the United States, of which some 270,000 are hip
replacements, according to the report.
The materials used in a replacement hip's ball-and-socket
structure can vary to include metal, ceramic or plastic. Metal
on metal implants were supposed to be more durable than earlier
metal on polyethylene implants. But over the past few years,
reports have emerged that the metal implants fail at a greater
rate than traditional implants.
Last year, Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) DePuy Orthopaedics
Inc unit recalled its metal ASR hip system after it failed at a
higher-than-expected rate. Some patients experienced pain,
swelling, joint dislocation and even systemic damage caused by
toxic levels of metal ions.
The latest report, sponsored by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration and conducted in conjunction with academic
experts, reviewed all published literature, as well as large
orthopedic registries to come up with the most comprehensive
overview to date.
Professor Art Sedrakyan of Weill Cornell Medical College
said that while the analysis is preliminary, it indicates that
patients implanted with a metal-on-metal device are doubly at
risk of requiring a repeat procedure.
U.S. regulators have asked companies that make
metal-on-metal implants for more information about their
safety. Manufacturers include Zimmer Holdings ZMH.N, DePuy,
Wright Medical (WMGI.O), Biomet and Smith & Nephew (SN.L).
"There's more work needs to be done before drawing more
definitive, worldwide conclusions, but it is probably not
likely to change the signal that these metal-on-metal implants
are failing at a greater rate," Sedrakyan said.
The report analyzed the results of 18 studies involving
3,139 patients and more than 830,000 operations reported in
registries.
The analysis found that no difference was observed in
functions such as the ability to carry out daily activities
between patients with the metal-on-metal implants compared with
the older implants.
Sedrakyan said that patients who are about to receive a
metal-on-metal hip implant should ask their doctor for a full
explanation as to why this type of hip is needed.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Boston; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)